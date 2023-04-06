Savannah author releases 3rd book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local author who writes about a group of girlfriends living in Savannah is releasing her third book this month.

Her series, the Saints of Savannah, showcases places you may recognize.

Leigh Ebberwein’s stories may be made up, but the places are real, and some are right here in our backyards. She says her writing journey started from a place of love. Love for the city she was raised in, friendship, and storytelling.

Leigh Ebberwein has always appreciated a good book. But never thought she would be reading one of her own.

“Ten years ago I was at home with 7 children, two of them being 4 and raising a family. I think you have different seasons of life. 10 years later my season has changed, and I had the opportunity to write,” said Ebberwein.

She says you write what you know.

“I know savannah I grew up here it’s my heart.”

Her goal is to get people to experience the beauty of Savannah through her writing.

“The first book is based downtown, Jones Street, Forsyth park, St. Vincent’s Academy downtown, the cathedral. The second book was based on Tybee. So, you see a lot of Tybee back river and marshes that you didn’t see as much in the first one. The third one is based on Wilmington island, and I am an island girl I grew up here on the Wilmington river right here, this has felt like home on book three, yeah.”

But her stories travel even farther than the streets of Savannah.

“This time I went to Scotland. I had an opportunity to go early. It was fun to come back to put those scenes of me walking the streets and different landmarks seen in Scottland.”

She says it’s important for her to include pieces of Savannah’s heritage in each book.

“Savannah is made from so many different cultures, and the first one was Irish culture and Irish heritage and everything downtown. The second one was in Italy, and this third one was in Scotland we have a huge amount of Scotts in Savannah in the borderland areas, of North Carolina. It was really fun to research into that.”

Along with learning new things through her writing process, she says she can’t compare it to the feeling of getting her books into the hands of people around the world.

“I want Savannians to say oh she showed it beautifully I am very proud of that. For people not here, I want them to come here. Even if they can’t make it, they can read about it.”

