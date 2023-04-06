Savannah non-profit hoping for community input on food access disparities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah non-profit is searching for community input on how to make sure healthy food is accessible to everyone in Chatham County.

About 45 percent of Chatham County residents live in a food desert, according to non-profit Healthy Savannah. That means they live more than a mile away from a grocery store.

Healthy Savannah is trying to get a food policy committee together to help tackle disparities. They’ve already started having community sessions in Savannah about the issue.

Their next session will be in Garden City to find members from across our area for the food policy council.

Armand Turner, with Healthy Savannah, said they had a similar council years ago that found grants to put more funding into community gardens in our area but it was dissolved.

They hope this new council will be comprised of everyone from farmers to restaurant owners to foodies.

“We got to work together, and we got to hear each other out. So we need to talk to community members and people who are boots on the ground about what their experience is, which they know that they can better provide for their communities as far as food goes,” Turner said.

He says they plan to set days for informational sessions in Thunderbolt and Georgetown communities. You can keep track of those dates on their social media accounts.

