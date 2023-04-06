Spectator Guide vital tool for Masters patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Thursday at the Masters, which means official tournament play has started!

Thousands of patrons will take to the course to watch the pool of professional golfers strive to make the cut before Friday evening.

Obviously, to get to this level, golfers have to have a certain skill level and technique. Well, now that tournament play has begun, the same can be said for patrons!

Luckily, they’ve got this Spectator Guide that shows recommended viewing spots, important moments, and things to look for.

Many patrons said that you need to go in to the tournament with a viewing plan in mind. For some, that’s following a specific golfer, for others, they may choose to go wherever the action is— where they hear the most cheers from the crowd.

Keep in mind, the 18 holes of Augusta National span more than 300 acres. Patrons certainly get their steps in throughout their time here at the Masters, but it also means they need to plan their viewing spots accordingly to try to be in the right place at the right time.

“We usually like to hang out, like last year, we followed Tiger for a bit. My son likes Tiger, so we may follow him for a bit. We usually hang out at Amen Corner, walk around, feel what’s going on, hear where the roars are, and just really enjoy it,” said Ray Smith, who is visiting from Atlanta.

Now the stakes certainly get higher as we head into Friday. That’s the first day of cuts – so patrons say that will certainly guide who they choose to follow and what golf holes they’ll be staying around.

But it all depends on how the competition shakes out, which everyone is what everyone came here to see.

