Woman afraid after domestic assault suspect released due to delayed indictment

Michael Damar Williams
Michael Damar Williams(Savannah Police Department)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of beating a woman so brutally she was put into a coma, was out of jail because he was not indicted in time.

Savannah Police were called on Dec. 11, 2022 after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Monique Williams, not shot, but brutally beaten.

Police said Williams’ ex-husband, Michael Williams ran from the scene and was arrested a week later.

But just last week, he was released from custody. Monique said she feared not just for her own safety, but for her children, while he was out.

What makes the situation even worse, she said, is that she feels like the people that were supposed to advocate for her, let her down.

Monique Williams says that she suffered domestic violence at the hands of her now ex-husband Michael Williams for years.

But on Dec. 11, things nearly turned deadly.

Monique said it started that morning when she asked Michael to help jump start her car.

“As I’m cranking my car, out of nowhere, a gun, a 9 mm chopper, is digging in my head. And he pulls me out the car, and continues to beat me. I don’t remember what hit it was, maybe the third and fourth hit, but I remember the crack and the blood just pouring down my face,” Monique said.

The next thing Monique remembers, is waking up in the hospital 17 days later. Monique said she was in a coma with a feeding tube, a breathing tube, and had her jaw wired shut.

She didn’t leave the hospital for several more weeks.

“I had to learn how to walk again, talk again, read again, write again, all of that.”

When Monique got out, her three children were placed back in her care. She said she had some peace of mind knowing that her abuser was behind bars, charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault.

But that all changed, Monique said, with a phone call from her victim’s advocate on March 24.

“She’s like, you know, Monique, I’m sorry to tell you, Michael Williams’ lawyer petitioned for a bond hearing and he will be given one Monday.”

Under Georgia law, a person sitting in jail has to get indicted within 90 days of being arrested or else they get bail. Michael Williams’ was not indicted before that clock ran out.

On March 27, he was released.

“The day that he got out, I was being taunted by people.”

Williams said she was too scared for her safety to name anyone who harassed her. She said she’s taken other safety measures that she can’t specify, but still lives in fear, every day.

“I have to go to trauma therapy, every single Monday. It’s a lot I have to do. Like I said, I’m still going through physical trauma. Mental, emotional, physical. I don’t deserve this.”

The most frustrating part, Williams says, is feeling like the people who were supposed to be advocating for her, simply didn’t.

“It’s infuriating. And I demand justice. I’m going to get justice one way, or the other.”

WTOC asked the district attorney’s office for a statement on Monday but did not receive a response before Michael was indicted Wednesday on 11 charges in this case, including aggravated assault.

