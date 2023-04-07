Ceramic Cup Show coming back to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Ceramic Cup Show is coming back to Savannah. The annual exhibition put on by The Savannah Clay Community is going to be bigger and better than ever this year.

Here to share special details and provide a glimpse at the kinds of artistry you’ll see up close at the exhibition is Faran Riley Peterson, a co-coordinator for the event.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.