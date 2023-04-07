Commemorative cup a highly sought after, yet easily available Masters souvenir

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Masters’ $2 soft drinks are a rarity in professional sports. What they come in is the real collectible.

“it’s unbelievable. I’m hoping to take this home. It’s a great souvenir to take home with me,” said Matthew Weber, a Masters patron from Carney, Nebraska.

You can spend anything on Masters logo merchandise. But you don’t have to spend anything for one of the most popular emblazoned items, the clear commemorative cups, dated with the iconic silhouette logo, that have become a star of Masters concessions.

“It’s definitely going to be a cool souvenir to have and show off to everybody. They’re going to be jealous wishing they were here this weekend.”

“You can’t beat it. It’s refreshing, you get the souvenir cup. It’s fantastic.”

And it’s a bargain many patrons prefer to repeat throughout the day.

“I’m going to get at least 10.”

“Hopefully, we get 15 or 20, maybe. We’ll see.”

While a good deal at the course, the inexpensive cups become even more valuable back at home.

“We just put a pool in our backyard, so we plan on doing some entertaining and it’s pretty exciting to have cups to hand out to people that are going to be sort of a centerpiece of what’s going on.”

“Between my girlfriend and I, there are eight children and they all wanted a cup. So, I’m going to have to do what I can to fulfill that order.”

“My friends love it. I give them away. It’s a cool thing, it’s a cool souvenir to be able to gift out.”

Especially when everyone knows where they came from.

“It’s going to be great. They’re going to be wondering where I got them and how they can get them next year.”

“It’s great. Prices are very affordable. I love it. We’re going to use these for a long time.”

