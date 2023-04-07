Donate Life Month: Rare organ transplant offers new life to Pooler man

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man is the living embodiment of “New Year, New You” thanks to Jan. 1 surgery, but Cosmore Suttle’s new lease on life turned out to be twice as nice.

“I’m the type of person, I don’t give up,” Suttle said. “My wife can tell you that I don’t quit.”

As a 25 year Army veteran and 4th degree black belt, Suttle is used to a fight. Over the last two years, he’s been in a fight for his life and it all came to a head late last year.

“My cardiologist came in and he told me, ‘Well, this is it now. You need a transplant. There’s nothing else that we can do,’” Suttle said.

The 60 year old’s heart started failing two years ago. He noticed swelling and weakness. His family noticed it too.

“He just declined,” his daughter Britney Suttle said. “He was not talkative. He was just always sleeping. He didn’t socialize anymore.”

“He didn’t even do his karate anymore,” his wife Ellen said. “He just had no life in him.”

Cosmore’s doctors in Savannah tried medication to treat his ailing heart, but soon he had another problem.

“Some of the meds affected my kidney and that’s what caused the kidney failure,” Suttle said.

By the time he traveled from Pooler to Charleston and met with surgeons at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC, few options were left.

“He was in a situation where he was hospitalized and in bad enough dual organ failure that he wasn’t leaving the hospital unless he got something,” Dr. Arman Kilic said. Kilic is the Surgical Director of the MUSC Heart Transplant Program.

Doctors at MUSC informed Cosmore he not only needed a new heart, but a new kidney too. On New Year’s Day he went under the knife, not once, but twice.

“As soon as they came and told him ‘Hey, we’re gonna roll you out, it’s time for you to go,’ it was scary because I didn’t know if he’s gonna come back,” Ellen Suttle said.

Dr. Kilic and the Surgical Director of MUSC’s Kidney Transplant Program, Dr. Joe Scalea performed the rare combination of heart and kidney transplants over the course of several hours on Jan. 1, 2023.

“This was particularly exciting because, not only did we get to perform two transplants at the same time and help Mr. Suttle, but we did it using a combination of very cool technologies that weren’t even available a few years ago,” Dr. Scalea said.

The heart and kidney transplant combo has only happened about 3,000 times according to data from the United Network for Organ Sharing. Cosmore’s surgery is even rarer when you consider his heart came from a donor who died a circulatory death (DCD). Only about 20 other people have ever gone through this exact combination for a transplant surgery.

“When he was in the ICU and this machine’s hooked up, I held his hand and I said you’re gonna tell me if you can hear me,” Ellen Suttle said. “Please let me know if you can hear me. Just wiggle your toes, squeeze my hands, roll your eyes, whatever. He did all three of them.”

After hours in the operating room and days of recovery in the hospital, Cosmore Suttle has emerged with a new heart, a new kidney, and a new perspective on life.

“With this opportunity, I just want to live life, do better, and enjoy my family,” Suttle said.

