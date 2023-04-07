Sky Cams
Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

First Alert Weather
By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into today, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most. It’ll be another muggy morning with more dense patchy fog expected through mid-morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time to commute around the area while this is out there.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-80s. This will be dependent on our rain chances, and we have another cold front expected to move in by this evening. As we go through the afternoon, I’ll track scattered pop-up showers/t-storms.

These should start in our inland areas around 1 PM and continue pushing east through the rest of the day and overnight. Here in Savannah, rain chances should begin moving in closer to 6 PM. Once the front comes through tonight, I’ll look for cool temperatures to start off tomorrow in the 50s and 60s. The scattered rain chances will be around through the morning.

Then, we could see a little null in these chances that afternoon before more scattered chances move back in closer to sunset. Resulting in high temps anywhere from the mid-50s in our northern areas to the lower-60s farther south. The good news is throughout this weekend, we’re not expecting any severe weather chances.

However, we’ll still track showers/weak storms throughout Easter morning before these begin to move out that afternoon. High temps will be near 15 to 20 degrees below normal with most topping off around 60s degrees. Plus, we’ll have more breezy winds throughout the day with gusts between 25 to 30 mph.

So, be sure to stock those eggs extra full! Luckily, throughout next week we’ll track warm temps each afternoon until highs warm into the upper-70s to lower-80s heading into next weekend.

During this time, we’ll still continue tracking some daily rain chances each afternoon. However, it doesn’t look like we’ll see another big rain chance until next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

