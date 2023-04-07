Easter egg hunt hosted at Fort McAllister

FORT MCALLISTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The big event is the Easter Egg hunt on the state park grounds on Saturday.

Everyone is invited to bring an Easter basket and a picnic and enjoy the hunt around the historic site. Each egg is filled with a prize.

This is broken up into four hunts between 10 and 12 based on age. And don’t worry, there will be plenty of eggs for everyone.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.