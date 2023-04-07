Sky Cams
Easter egg hunt hosted at Fort McAllister

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
FORT MCALLISTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The big event is the Easter Egg hunt on the state park grounds on Saturday.

Everyone is invited to bring an Easter basket and a picnic and enjoy the hunt around the historic site. Each egg is filled with a prize.

This is broken up into four hunts between 10 and 12 based on age. And don’t worry, there will be plenty of eggs for everyone.

