Former Savannah pastor convicted of child molestation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former pastor at a Savannah church has been convicted of rape and child molestation, according to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Alfonza McClendon will serve 25 years and life on probation.

He was the former pastor of the First Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. He was convicted of sexually assaulting two children during his tenure has pastor.

