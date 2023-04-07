Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Former Savannah pastor convicted of child molestation

Alfonza McClendon
Alfonza McClendon(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former pastor at a Savannah church has been convicted of rape and child molestation, according to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Alfonza McClendon will serve 25 years and life on probation.

He was the former pastor of the First Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. He was convicted of sexually assaulting two children during his tenure has pastor.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is dead after a small plane crash in Wayne County, EMA Director Donne Ray confirms.
Pilot killed after small plane crash in Wayne Co.
Woman afraid after domestic assault suspect released due to delayed indictment
Woman afraid after domestic assault suspect released due to delayed indictment
Gulfstream Aerospace logo.
Gulfstream announces plans to expand, more jobs coming to Chatham Co.
Kasey Levi Lyons Dyak
Man arrested for 2019 rape case on Whitemarsh Island
Savannah Garden Apartment Complex
String of shootings in apartment complex concerns Savannah leaders

Latest News

Savannah city council candidate charged after altercation with code enforcement officer
Savannah city council candidate charged after altercation with code enforcement officer
Malik Jones, District 3 candidate
Savannah city council candidate charged after altercation with code enforcement officer
Savannah non-profit hoping for community input on food access disparities
Savannah non-profit hoping for community input on food access disparities
Woman afraid after domestic assault suspect released due to delayed indictment
Woman afraid after domestic assault suspect released due to delayed indictment