‘I see the dead deer and then his head pops up in the middle’: South Carolina animal rescue comes across rare find

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Driving is something many of us do every day. While cruising through the Lowcountry, it’s not uncommon to find a stray animal wandering near the road, but you’ve probably never seen one like this.

The owner of an animal rescue in Colleton County shares her unusual encounter involving a pup and a deer whose friendship ended too soon.

Robin Boeke, the founder of Grace Farm Animal Rescue, is used to finding animals in strange places. But recently, she saw something she had never seen before, just 10 miles away from her rescue farm.

” I pulled up and I see the dead deer and then his head pops up in the middle and my heart melted and I said what is going on here,” said Boeke.

And that is how Sunny came into her life.

Boeke said she immediately left food and water for the pup, but he wouldn’t leave the dead deer’s side.

She said it took two weeks of multiple visits a day to gain his trust.

”When I pulled up one morning there had to be 20 vultures all around the carcass and he was so distraught off to the side he was crying, yipping and growling and trying to charge at them and they don’t care, they are protecting their own meal. So, I got out of the truck and chased them off, screaming and yelling like a banshee and that was a turning point for us.”

Seeing Sunny protecting the deer’s body, Boeke realized they must have had a special connection.

”I have seen the bonds that can happen with wildlife and domestic animals all the time. So this was absolutely a bond that sadly ended when that deer was hit,” said Boeke.

Luckily with a little extra support from Kalli, her other dog, they were able to separate Sunny and his old friend and take him to their farm.

“Immediately coming in luckily at the age wanted to be part of the pack. Every dog that comes in here we created that environment just for that new dog. It’s interesting because usually, the last dog that we rescued is the first one to greet the new guy. Then they make their way to Kalli who is the alpha dog of the pack and she teaches the rules and the boundaries. But I have a couple that will be like ‘hey i was like you once too, come on let me show you around.’”

She said everyone, including animals, deserves to feel like they belong.

Whether it’s with a pack, a dog and a dog, a cat and a dog, or a dog and a deer.

To learn more abut Grace Farm Animal Rescue click here.

