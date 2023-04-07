Jamie’s Weedend WX Forecast 04-07-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a warm one but not too muggy as we climb into the middle to upper 80s away from the beaches. A cold front is approaching from teh northwest and will get here late evening, then stall just off the coast as low pressure moves past.

There are some showers now populating just outside the viewing area - like Soperton to Dublin to McRae.

High pressure will then gradually build in from the north Sunday through the middle of next week. Gulf low pressure could affect the area Wednesday night through Friday. Most of us remain dry and partly sunny for the evening commute with some rain even a rumble of thunder inching towards Metter, Vidalia, Sylvania, Mount Vernon. Once the front gets closer, rain chances are going to increase quickly and remain through the overnight.

Daybreak Saturday low temperatures will be 50° from Statesboro, Sylvania, and Hampton down through US Hwy 1 with 60° at the coast, with cloudy skies and widely scattered rain. With overcast skies and a colder air trying to build in from the north, afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s for the Lowcountry with highs warmer south of the Altamaha: middle 60s.

Widespread rain will continue Saturday night, then slowly taper off during the day on Easter Sunday. Extensive precipitation will continue Saturday night, then slowly taper off during the day Sunday as the front shifts shifts farther offshore.

Daybreak Sunday will be cloudy with widely scattered showers and lows in the middle 40s. Much drier air spreads in from the west and it’ll be a cold wind from the northeast with gusts nearly 30mph throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are going to be tricky. If the clouds are slow to clear, we’ll struggle to reach the middle 50s. If there’s more breaks in the clouds, we’ll be just on the other side of 60°.

Monday 48/67 Mostly sunny and still breezy: a very crisp spring day; chef’s kiss.

Tuesday: 51/72 Mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: 53/76 Mostly sunny skies.

Right now, a strong low pressure system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico through the Southeast Thursday or Friday, bringing another round of rain.

MARINE: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SATURDAY THEN A GALE WATCH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. Friday...SE winds 10 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt after midnight, seas 2 to 3 ft building to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. A chance of showers until early morning, then showers likely late. SATURDAY...NE winds 20 to 25 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 in the afternoon. SAT NIGHT...NE winds 20 to 25 kt G30kt, seas 5 to 7 ft. SUNDAY...NE winds 25 to 30 kt, G40kt, seas 6-8 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. SUNDAY NIGHT...NE winds 25 to 30 kt, G40kt, seas 7-9 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight.

