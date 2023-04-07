Masters merch can be found at nearby Goodwill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Round two of the Masters started Friday morning at Augusta National.

Thousands of patrons will make their way back home with loads of souvenirs from the golf shop – it’s the only place you can buy this year’s official Masters merchandise. However, there is a unique way to get the iconic items from years past.

Only a few people will ever get to experience the inside of Augusta National. Of course, that includes the golf shop. But just 10 minutes down the road, a Goodwill store has gone viral on social media for offering more affordable options for Masters merch.

This Goodwill in Augusta is only around three miles away from all the action of Masters week. And this store is in one of its busiest seasons right now.

“We’ve been very busy. Especially when the word of mouth goes out. The customers come in, they see the material, they get all excited, they call their friends, and then we have just a swarm of individuals coming in,” Goodwill Augusta Regional Manager Joseph Cochran said.

That material is donated Masters merchandise. The store’s regional manager says locals donate their past purchases from the golf shop year round and they only put out the items in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

“You have a lot of people who come into town, and say ‘hey, I want to pick up something on the cheap and not pay $120 for a shirt.’ So, they come on down to the Goodwill here and they get their outfit at a bargain,” Cochran said.

Most of the Masters-branded clothes at Goodwill will cost you around $25 to $30 - a fraction of its original price. It’s the discounted prices that bring in shoppers from all over. Even if they can’t make it to the tournament.

“I’ve never actually been to the Masters, but it’s been a lifelong dream of mine. This is a close second,” said Grant Chapman, who is visiting from Greenville, S.C.

While the high volume of shoppers has only left a few items available at this point in the week… Cochran says soon, they’ll start preparing for next near.

“It keeps getting better every year. It’s wild. You should have seen the first Saturday when we brought out the material, this was absolutely swarming.”

Selling Masters memories that are a little easier to come by.

And the best part about it is all proceeds from the store – including all of the Masters items – go right back in to the community through Goodwill’s programs. So, you can leave Augusta with merch and have it go toward a good cause.

