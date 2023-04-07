Sky Cams
Savannah city council candidate charged after altercation with code enforcement officer

Malik Jones, District 3 candidate
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A candidate for Savannah’s city council is responding after being charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass last month.

According to a Savannah police report, 26-year-old Malik Jones, who’s running for the District 3 seat, was charged on March 20 after trying to get campaign signs back from a city code enforcement vehicle.

A police report says the officer was picking up Malik Jones’ campaign signs that were blocking the right of way along the road near East Gwinnett Street and Long Ave.

It was then that Jones says he confronted the officer about why she was removing the signs.

“I attempted to get some of my signs. I was allowed to get two of them, but before I could even get those two the code compliance officer drove off,” said Jones.

The police report goes on to say that the officer explained what she was doing before driving away.

The officer says Jones chased her down the street and pulled in front of her.

The report says Jones jumped in the back of the truck and started throwing signs out of the back.

“I had no choice but to climb in the back of a truck because I was gonna go on the ground and I probably would’ve hurt myself,” said Jones.

Jones, who’s a motivational speaker, is in a crowded race among three other candidates vying for Savannah’s District 3 seat.

“At the time I did not know the city ordinance policies and procedures for putting out signs,” said Jones.

According to the City of Savannah, only people who have been convicted of a felony “involving moral turpitude” or violating election laws are not eligible to run for city posts.

Because theses charges are a misdemeanor, Jones is still able to run.

Jones has also been named in other police reports.

In 2018, a report says he was pulled over for a headlight out, and officers found an open bottle of whiskey, marijuana, and a semi-automatic pistol in his car.

The officer wrote in the report that, at the time, Jones was out on bond for possession of cocaine.

Jones says he’s working with his lawyer on the current misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

