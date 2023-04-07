The Treetop Therapy provides at-home services for children with Autism

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One in 40 eight-year-olds in Georgia were identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2020, According to the CDC.

They say diagnoses are up across the country. With so many instances of the condition, experts say understanding it is important for everyone, especially now during Autism Awareness Month.

This is Venus Weickerson.

“I’m just so grateful for her.”

She’s two-years-old but last year, her mom Monica McCleary, started noticing Venus wasn’t talking much and...

“Lack of eye contact, that was like one of the main things.”

Last August, Venus was diagnosed with Autism.

“It was really, really hard to get that diagnosis but it took me a while to kind of understand that this is not the end all, be all. It’s not a bad thing,” said McCleary.

Not a bad thing at all and the disorder comes with tons of resources.

The Treetop Therapy goes from home to home offering Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

”They play with her with the blocks and help her with her fine motor skills.”

Behavioral Analyst Francine Jones says their sessions, often referred by a pediatrician, offer a range of services.

“Tantrums that they’re having, or their getting hyperfixated on things or mouthing things anything like that, we’ll help come up with a treatment plan,” said Jones.

Jones says often times people put those with Autism in one category.

When in actuality, no two people with Autism are alike.

“We might see someone who can have a full-blown conversation with you but doesn’t know how to stop the conversation. They might have words and they can talk but they don’t want to talk to you because you’re a stranger.”

Because Autism can present in so many different ways, they both say it’s important not to pass judgement, have patience and most importantly give others grace.

“Just because they don’t understand the way you understand, doesn’t mean they don’t understand. So just be graceful.”

While Venus may learn differently, she can reach all the same possibilities.

