3 people indicted for November 2022 double shooting at Winwood Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted three people in relation to a Winwood Place double shooting that happened in November 2022.

Mikell Sanders, 22, is indicted on one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault for fatally shooting Mykel Price, 31, with a pistol.

Sanders is also indicted on another aggravated assault count for shooting another man.

Malik Grant, 27, is indicted for making a false statement. The indictment says Grant lied to Savannah Police about not being at the scene of the murder.

Marquis Grant, 21, has been indicted on one count of making a false statement. The indictment says they lied to Savannah about Malik Grant not being at the scene of the murder.

Marquis Grant is also indicted on one count of fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer. The indictment says Marquis Grant failed to stop his vehicle on January 1st, 2023 while fleeing and attempting to allude a police vehicle.

The indictment alleges that Grant then collided with a truck on Easthaven Boulevard.

