Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into Easter Day, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 40s for most. However, it’ll feel more like it’s in the lower-40s to upper-30s since we’ll have wind gusts up to 30 MPH throughout most of the day.

Meanwhile, we’ll also continue tracking scattered rain chances throughout the first half of the day. Then, conditions try to dry up some that afternoon, We still could see a few lingering small showers for coastal areas.

Plus, we’ll still have gusty winds through tomorrow night. Resulting in multiple coastal warnings like gale for winds, rip current risk, and a small craft advisory throughout the day. Be sure to take this into account with any outdoor activities you might have planned for tomorrow.

Luckily, throughout next week we’ll track warmer high temps each afternoon. Monday, I’ll look for starting temps back in the upper-40s, with upper-60s returning that afternoon. Each day we’ll continue tracking a chance for an isolated shower or two.

By mid-week, conditions will be dry with high temps back in the 70s. This will be the best time to plan anything outdoors or spend some time out on the water. Then, it looks like we won’t see another big rain until we begin Friday and continue into the start of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.