‘Red Shoes Run’ 5k Fundraiser kicks off

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The “Red Shoes Run” 5K was Saturday at the Ronald McDonald House in on Waters Avenue in Savannah.

Despite the threat of rain the race went on with what organizers call great turnout.

This event is the first of their four major fundraisers throughout the year and the organization’s CEO says holding it where they do their amazing work makes it all the more special.

“Today’s event is going to raise over $20,000. It allows us to keep the lghts on, the doors open when you’re a 24/7 operation and it’s just a lot of fun because we’re here. All the runners get to see where the money’s going, see the mission, realize that we’re 176 steps across the way from the children’s hospital. It’s a great day.”

Some of our WTOC crew members made it out there for the race as well! You see from right to left reporter Michala Romero, morning brek producer Brittney Johnson, along with anchor Aria Janel and her dog all in good spirits as they supported the great cause.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

