1st Plaid Nation 5k held Saturday

Plaid Nation 5k
By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage now just days away, the foundation that runs the tournament kicked off the festivities a new way Saturday.

The first ever Plaid Nation 5k started at 9 a.m., as about 500 runners ran around the area of Lowcountry Celebration Park in Coligny.

One organizer says they decided to create this race to bring the golf tournament into a different part of the Hilton Head community.

“Just trying to extend the tournament into the community a bit more and always looking to expand that seven days into as many events as we can. There’s a of of people in town, it’s Easter weekend, even the Easter bunny is running out there and it’s just great to do a lot more for the community and continue to extend the brand,” Derek Paton, VP Sales and Marketing, Heritage Classic Foundation said.

Participants received a medal with stylish tartan plaid along with tickets to Tuesday at Harbour Town Golf Links, which is when the tournament’s opening ceremonies will happen.

