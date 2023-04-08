1st Plaid Nation 5k held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage now just days away, the foundation that runs the tournament kicked off the festivities a new way Saturday.

The first ever Plaid Nation 5k started at 9 a.m., as about 500 runners ran around the area of Lowcountry Celebration Park in Coligny.

One organizer says they decided to create this race to bring the golf tournament into a different part of the Hilton Head community.

“Just trying to extend the tournament into the community a bit more and always looking to expand that seven days into as many events as we can. There’s a of of people in town, it’s Easter weekend, even the Easter bunny is running out there and it’s just great to do a lot more for the community and continue to extend the brand,” Derek Paton, VP Sales and Marketing, Heritage Classic Foundation said.

Participants received a medal with stylish tartan plaid along with tickets to Tuesday at Harbour Town Golf Links, which is when the tournament’s opening ceremonies will happen.

