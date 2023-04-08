Sky Cams
Warrant obtained for suspect in attempted train robbery in Estill

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ESTILL, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about an attempted train robbery in Estill.

Last Friday, police were searching for people who stopped a train in an attempt to steal catalytic converters from cars on board.

They now have a warrant for a suspect they have verified was trespassing on the railroad tracks, but they don’t know if the person was actually involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office also says the train was coming to a scheduled stop near Canfor just pass Secession Road area.

Three suspects were seen on the train.

One catalytic converter was found next to the railroad tracks and another was cut, but still attached to the vehicle.

The cost of damages has not been determined at this time.

