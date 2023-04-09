Feed the Hungry’s 1st annual Easter Jamboree held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks around the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire attended different church services and gathered with family this Easter Sunday but one organization, brought a community gathering outside of church walls.

Everybody was welcome at the Savannah Salvation Army to have a meal, get a COVID vaccine, or even get a haircut.

It was all part of Feed the Hungry’s Easter Sunday celebration.

‘I love you Lord’.

Worship songs filled the Salvation Army Community Center and so, did people.

Hours after church services let out members of the Savannah community gathered to spend more time together, over a hot meal.

”When we’re doing it right, we don’t know who’s being helped and who’s helping. We’re just all God’s people, we’re just all here to enjoy the opportunity to celebrate together, to be there for the people that need it, and to be there for people that maybe don’t need that but need that brotherhood and that fellowship,” Major Paul Egan said.

Other services were also available at the gathering like haircuts and COVID vaccines, for those that might not have access to them otherwise.

”We’ve got to constantly remind ourselves that we’ve got to go back to the beginning, and there’s someone else that’s always got a worse situation. So today we give hope, we give inspiration, and we just uplift the people that are here,” Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

Individual volunteers as well as groups of them from Gilliard’s Feed the Hungry, worked to fill plates for those that came to eat... including members of the Savannah Hurricanes basketball team.. a bright spot, for the kids that got to meet them and even get tickets to a game.

”It’s always good to see young kids and the youth, put a smile on their face and us put a smile on their face as far as giving back and doing whatever we can to make them happy,” Naji Cooley said.

It was good to see so many community members enjoy their afternoon, Gilliard says, and to see them get their needs met.

”We know there’s a need for families to come together, and sit down, and break bread. And what better day to do it than Resurrection Sunday?” Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

Representative Gilliard says that they made enough food to feed 500 to 1,000 people.

