SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The inner lanes Hwy. 17 from the intersection of Hwy. 144 in Richmond Hill will be closed April 10 - 14 from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

Crews will be performing routine tree maintenance during this time.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes where possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.