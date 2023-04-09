Restaurants in Savannah ‘egg-specting’ packed house for Easter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Restaurants in downtown Savannah are egg-specting a packed house for Easter.

One brunch spot has been preparing for days.

People are hunting for Easter eggs or going to a church service, they’ll definitely be wanting a bite to eat afterwards. And a few eateries have been getting all their ducks in a row to serve the big hoppy family.

“We’re really excited to kind of just celebrate with the city.”

Here at Folklore.

Everything is made from scratch. Meaning they’ve been preparing their biscuits for days. Gearing up for the hoppy holiday.

“We’ve only been open for about three months but the city has really welcomed us so we’re completely booked for tomorrow so we’re really excited,” Blair Kennedy said.

Despite being booked, they’re still expecting some walk ins. General Manager Blair Kennedy-Crabtree is looking forward to families from all over dining with them for brunch.

“Definitely more of the family crowd, church goers, things like that. Especially with all of the beautiful cathedrals surrounding the city.”

They aren’t the only ones expecting to be packed.

“So good.”

Across the street at Repeal 33, Server Rhett Greene says they’re trying something new this year for Easter. So, that means.

“A lot of food prep because typically we don’t do brunch but we’re opening up specifically for Easter so that way we can kind of debut our brunch menu. Lots of gravies and biscuits,” Rhett Greene said.

Repeal is no stranger to tourists grabbing a bite with them on holidays. So that means plenty of parties are already on the books.

“A lot of travel guest in from people visiting Savannah for their families or maybe they’re trying to get away from their families to get to Savannah. And we’re just a happy little haven for all of them.”

