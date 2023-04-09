‘Super well organized:’ Patrons reflect on the Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Easter weekend this year is also Masters weekend at Augusta National.

WTOC has been bringing you coverage of the tournament all week from tournament leaders to what its like to actually attend one of the most respected sporting events in the country.

From the massive crowds to the delicious foods and everything in between.

Patrons say this week is something they’ll remember forever.

“My whole life I’ve been wanting to come here. When you see it in person, TV just doesn’t do it justice. It’s one of the most remarkable scenes I’ve ever seen in my life,” Scott Grabner said.

Some patrons adding that nothing beats seeing the course in person.

“The Masters is kind of like our family’s Super Bowl. We have a special meal on Masters Sunday, and everybody comes over. It’s just been really cool to see it live after watching it so many years on TV,” Shari Kest said.

Many recognizing that the hard work of the course’s staff is what helps everything go smoothly.

“Super well organized, things flow well, and people are very friendly,” Marshall Bedder said.

“As soon as you walk in, everyone is extremely nice, and they’re just excited to have us here. The hospitality has been phenomenal.”

Some more seasoned patrons offering advice to newcomers.

“You’ve got to walk the course, you have to see the whole thing. There’s a lot that you can’t see on TV.”

Regardless of how many times someone has seen the Masters or how many days they stayed.

Patrons say each day at Augusta National is something they’ll always look back on.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.