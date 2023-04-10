1 person hurt following shooting in Bluffton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Bluffton Monday.
This happened in the area of Enmark 4372 Bluffton Parkway.
Police say the victim is a female.
Drivers are urged to use a different route. Bluffton police officers say this is an isolated incident and this incident does not pose a threat to the community.
