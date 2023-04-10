Sky Cams
April is National Donate Life Month

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Donate Life Month and people across the U-S are encouraging Americans people to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Here to tell you how you can save lifes through the gift of donation is Memorial Health Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, Lori Conaway along with Cristina Kroeppler, the Director of Hospital Development at LifeLink of Georgia.

