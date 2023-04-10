Breezy and cool today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few light showers will be around early this morning, otherwise a mostly dry day is ahead of us.

It will be a cooler start, with morning lows in the mid 40s. Factor in the wind and it will feel closer to 40 degrees at daybreak, dress warm!

It's very breezy this morning! Since midnight, wind gusts over 30 mph have been recorded along the coast. pic.twitter.com/wZE396yR5R — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 10, 2023

Breezy conditions will be around all day, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s, warmer than this weekend, but still below average for this time of the year.

Warmer weather begins to build in on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s at daybreak. Temperatures return to the lower 70s during the afternoon, closer to average for this time of the year. Mostly clear skies will be around both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon. Friday is out best chance of rain this week, as a low in the Gulf could spread moisture into our region toward the end of the week, especially Friday afternoon and evening.

Warmer air looks to build in next weekend with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday and a bit better chance for rain as the afternoon progresses on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.

