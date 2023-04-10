Domestic violence suspect now in custody after being indicted

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A domestic violence suspect is in jail after being indicted by a grand jury last week.

Michael Williams is accused of assaulting his ex-wife to the point she was in a coma in the hospital for 17 days.

Williams was previously allowed to bond out because he was not indicted within 90 days of his initial arrest.

His ex-wife spoke to WTOC and said she feared for her and her kids’ lives.

Williams turned himself in on Monday, April 10.

