Domestic violence suspect now in custody after being indicted
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A domestic violence suspect is in jail after being indicted by a grand jury last week.
Michael Williams is accused of assaulting his ex-wife to the point she was in a coma in the hospital for 17 days.
Williams was previously allowed to bond out because he was not indicted within 90 days of his initial arrest.
His ex-wife spoke to WTOC and said she feared for her and her kids’ lives.
Williams turned himself in on Monday, April 10.
