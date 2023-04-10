Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place until 2:00 AM due to high tide. This means we could see water overrun the road on HWY-80 near Fort Pulaski around 11 PM.

Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the ‘40s. However, it’ll feel more like it’s in the lower-40s to upper-30s since we’ll have wind gusts up to 25 MPH throughout most of the day. Resulting in multiple coastal warnings like gale force winds and rip current risk through tomorrow.

Be sure to take this into account with any outdoor activities you might have planned. Meanwhile, we still could see a few lingering small showers for our far southern areas. However, these rain chances should remain light. Resulting in high temperatures back in the mid to upper-60s that afternoon.

By mid-week, conditions will be dry with high temps back in the 70s. This will be the best time to plan anything outdoors or out on the water. Throughout next week, I’ll continue looking for warmer high temps each afternoon until we are back in the upper-70s to 80s heading into next weekend.

However, during that time, we are also tracking out the next system pushing in from the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it looks like we could see scattered rain chances starting late Thursday and throughout most of Friday. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the week as this system approaches the area.

