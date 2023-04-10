Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old girl

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Mallory Williams.

Williams has been missing since April 2, 2023 after she walked away from her home in Guyton.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams e-mailed her family on April 4 saying she was “ok” and in Key West, Florida. On April 6, Williams sent a text to her parents saying she was in Port Royal, South Carolina,

Then, on April 6 or April 7, the sheriff’s office says Williams sent another text saying she was in Winter Springs, Florida.

The sheriff’s office believes Williams is with a man.

Williams has blonde hair and blues eyes, is about 5′5″ and weighs between 130-140 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office or Investigator Gordon at 912.754.3449.

