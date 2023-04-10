Georgia Southern professor: Lactation cookies may not actually work

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While snacks to help moms produce more breast milk sound like a big help for mothers, researchers across the country are concerned they don’t actually work.

One of those researchers is in Savannah.

Georgia Southern professor Dr. Ana Palacios was one of the few conducting this study on these lactation cookies. She says it’s important for moms to know that the ingredients inside them aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

Dr. Palacios says 60 percent of breastfeeding moms feel they aren’t meeting their milk production goals and many try these snacks thinking they’ll help them produce more milk.

Well in this study published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, they surveyed nearly 180 moms.

Some participants ate a pack of lactation cookies, designed to increase milk production, every day for 30 days. The other group ate regular cookies for the same amount of time. When comparing the groups at the end of that month, they say the lactation cookies didn’t affect the mothers’ milk supply at all.

Dr. Palacios says these cookies have lots of calories and they aren’t cheap.

“They’re spending a lot of money on things that may not be actually useful for what they say they are used for. This study is also an invitation for the industry to consider looking to substantiate their claims of their product with evidence,” Dr. Ana Palacios said.

A study helping moms know exactly what they’re getting into.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.