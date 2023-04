HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage.

The PGA Tour Communications official Twitter account announced Monday that McIlroy would not be playing at Harbour Town and there would not be an alternate chosen to replace him.

Rory McIlroy is a WD from the RBC Heritage. The field is now 143.



WDs will not be replaced by alternates unless needed to fill the field of 132. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 10, 2023

McIlroy missed the cut after the first two rounds of The Masters in Augusta last weekend.

