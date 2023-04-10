Memorial Health staff honor organ donors while explaining importance of donating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every day, 17 people across the country die because an organ they need is not available.

April is Donate Life Month, which seeks to change that tragic statistic by getting more people on board with donating organs.

Memorial Health employees paid their respects to organ donors Monday as part of the awareness month.

A donate life flag raised for the selfless act of organ donation.

“You can’t put a price on that. That’s a life-saving gift.”

A gift that many people don’t have yet as 3,300 people in Georgia are waiting for an organ. Memorial Chief of Trauma Dr. James Dunne says the Savannah area has more organ donors than other communities.

“I think the whole country needs more donors. We’re very fortunate here. We have a very aggressive and very involved community from an organ donation stand point,” said Dr. Dunne.

In fact, Memorial Hospital’s CEO received an award on behalf of the hospital from LifeLink nonprofit. The award recognizes them for providing assistance to families donating their loved one’s organs.

“It turns a bad situation into something that’s good. They’re losing their loved one but their loved on has the opportunity to save as many eight lives.”

Tammy Wilkes with LifeLink says when signing up to be a donor, you can pick what you would like to donate. There are organ, tissue and eye donors.

Memorial Health does not perform transplants, so they partner with LifeLink who recovers organs for transplants.

“We are talking with families at the worst possible time, when they’ve lost someone they love,” said Wilkes.

She and the Memorial Health staff encourage people to sign up for organ donation when getting their drivers license before tragedy occurs. That way their families aren’t burdened with that decision.

“So that when we do come in and have that conversation with them and start presenting them with their opportunities for donation, it’s a matter of carrying through with what the wishes of their loved one is,” said Wilkes.

For more information on how to sign up to be an organ donor, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.