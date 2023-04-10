Phone scammers impersonating law enforcement officers in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warning from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Don’t let your caller ID fool you.

Scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers to trick you into handing over money.

Sheriff’s deputies say phone scams have been around almost as long as the telephone itself. But they say these days, crooks have the technology and the audacity to pretend to be law enforcement themselves.

Deputy Julie Daughtry says they’re getting more and more calls from people who say the sheriff’s office called them.

The scammer claims to be someone with the sheriff’s office and tells them they missed jury duty or they have an unpaid ticket.

They then tell the person they must pay over the phone with bitcoin, a Green dot card or other form of electronic currency to avoid arrest. And the call can look legitimate because scammers can copy the number of the sheriff’s office or another agency and the number shows up on your phone.

“That’s a red flag if they’re pushing you to get this paid. Also, if they tell you *not* to go to the sheriff’s office, that’s a red flag too,” Dep. Julie Daughtry said.

“We’re not going to threaten you by any means over the phone. If we need you, we’re going to show up at your address in person. There won’t be a phone call,” Sheriff Noel Brown.

The sheriff says if you get one of these calls, hang up, don’t give them any money or information, and come to the sheriff’s office or whatever agency the scammers pretend to be with.

