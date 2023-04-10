Sky Cams
Police investigating Beaufort Co. homicide

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night at Cross Creek Apartments.

According to the City of Beaufort, police responded to Ambrose Run around 8:43 p.m.

Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render aid. Daveion Reed, 21, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information about it is encouraged to contact Investigator Stephanie Fritz at 843-322-7913. If you wish to stay anonymous, please call our Anonymous Tip Line 843-322-7938.

