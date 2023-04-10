Procession for Navy SEAL Team Six member killed in Wayne County plane crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The body of a military hero returned home to Wayne County Monday afternoon.

Law officers and veterans on motorcycles escorted the body of Howard Wasdin back home.

Wasdin was flying his plane into Jesup’s airport Thursday when the plane crashed and Wasdin died.

He was a former Navy Seal who’d ridden escorts like this for fellow veterans.

“Howard’s smiling. He and I have been brothers for 29 years. I figured this was the only way we could get him home,” said longtime friend Tom McMillan.

Wasdin survived the Battle of Mogadishu. After his military career, he wrote the bestselling book “Seal Team Six.”

