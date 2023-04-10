Rincon man sentenced to life in prison for murdering whistleblower in labor conspiracy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was sentenced to life in prison after participating in a multi-million-dollar scheme.

The scheme consisted of fraudulently employing undocumented workers, and murdering a whistleblower who attempted to expose the scheme.

“Eliud Montoya was murdered for doing the right thing and revealing Juan Rangel-Rubio’s scheme to profit off his use of undocumented workers,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “As a result of the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners, Juan Rangel-Rubio will be held accountable for his despicable crimes.”

According to court documents, Pablo Rangel-Rubio worked as a supervisor at Wolf Tree, a contract company that performed tree-cutting services on utility rights-of-way.

Pablo and his brother hired undocumented workers to work for the company, then routed the workers paychecks to their own bank accounts where they skimmed a portion of the pay for themselves. They also created fake employee accounts and directed that pay to themselves.

As a result of this scheme, the conspirators netted more than $3.5 million.

Eliud Montoya saw his colleagues being mistreated and complained to the company and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, officials say.

After Montoya blew the whistle on the scheme, Pablo Rangel-Rubio arranged for Montoya’s murder by paying Perez-Bravo for the use of his vehicles and to act as the getaway driver when Juan Rangel-Rubio shot Montoya to death outside Montoya’s home.

Juan Rangel-Rubio, 46, Rincon was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2017 execution-style murder of Eliud Montoya, a United States citizen who reported Rangel-Rubio’s illegal activities to the federal government, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Rangel-Rubio to pay $1,351,217.05 in restitution.

In October 2022, Rangel-Rubio was found guilty after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court of Conspiracy to Retaliate Against a Witness; Conspiracy to Kill a Witness; Conspiracy to Conceal, Harbor and Shield Illegal Aliens; and Money Laundering Conspiracy.

According to officials, two co-defendants are serving prison terms for their roles in the conspiracy as well.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon, was sentenced to 584 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Conceal, Harbor and Shield Illegal Aliens; Money Laundering Conspiracy; three counts of Money Laundering Transactions Over $10,000; and Aiding and Abetting Retaliation Against a Witness.

Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, was sentenced to 240 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Murder for Hire.

Officials say, both men will be subject to deportation after completing their prison terms. There is no parole in the federal system.

Four other defendants were sentenced to prison terms of up to 24 months for charges related to the investigation, including conspiracy, and illegal firearms possession.

