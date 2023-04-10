River Street Sweets celebrates National Pecan Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - River Street Sweets celebrated National Pecan Day a little early this year.

While the actual day isn’t until Friday, the company hosted the event Monday as they also celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper joined the owners and city leaders for the event.

He says it’s about recognizing every part of the process from the farm to your hands.

“We’re the largest producer in the United States which is why it is important that we celebrate this nut and celebrate the importance it has in Georgia, it has on the agricultural economy, our farmers and producers, but also business like this, River Street Sweets right here in Savannah that bring that nut to market.”

River Street Sweets Owner Tim Strickland says the oil from Pecan’s make their candy including their pralines, bear claws, and ice cream.

He says they go through around 250,000 pecans a year.

