‘This case is no laughing matter’: Police search for naked man breaking into houses

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Metter are trying to find a man they say is entering houses in the middle of the night naked.

Police in Metter say this crime streak is like nothing they’ve ever had.

For the second straight weekend, a man has broken into homes around town with his face covered and nothing else.

Security cameras at several homes captured video of the man approaching or leaving a house. Chief Robert Shore says the break-in’s involved very little breaking.

“He’s found things that allowed him access to the house. He’s looking for windows, looking for keys, looking for open doors,” Chief Robert Shore says.

The chief says this burglar steals little or nothing from the homes he enters. He’s urging people to lock their doors at night, even if they’re home, and hide any spare keeps kept outside. He says this case is no laughing matter.

“It’s hard to know if you’re dealing with mental illness. Are you dealing with some kind of substance abuse.”

He says the burglar has walked in on homeowners twice and taken off running when confronted. He worries what could happen the next time.

“He says find some indication around your house that somebody’s been inside, contact Metter police as soon as possibly.”

