Two dead after head-on collision in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two drivers are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 17 Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday four miles south of Hardeeville. The driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling south on 17 when the driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis struck them head-on while traveling north.

Both drivers died in the collision. They were both the only people inside of their respective vehicles.

SCHP will continue to investigate the incident.

