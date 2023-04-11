1 person injured after car struck by train in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a car was struck by a train Tuesday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, this happened on Fletcher Drive around 8:40 a.m.

Troopers say a driver tried to cross the railroad tracks but was struck by the train.

It pushed the car about 50 feet down the track. The driver was flown to a hospital in Savannah.

Troopers remind drivers to always yield at railroad crossings, even if there are no crossing arms.

