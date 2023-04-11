4 people indicted after fatal stabbing at Coastal State Prison in 2021

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted four people for fatally stabbing a Coastal State Prison inmate in December 2021.

According to the indictment, Christopher Toles, James Pritchett, Christopher Tyler, and Justin McGhee are charged with three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

The indictment says that while being held at Coastal State Prison, the four stabbed and killed fellow inmate Rufus Lee.

