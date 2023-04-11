Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

4 people indicted after fatal stabbing at Coastal State Prison in 2021

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted four people for fatally stabbing a Coastal State Prison inmate in December 2021.

According to the indictment, Christopher Toles, James Pritchett, Christopher Tyler, and Justin McGhee are charged with three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

The indictment says that while being held at Coastal State Prison, the four stabbed and killed fellow inmate Rufus Lee.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man breaking into homes naked
‘This case is no laughing matter’: Police search for naked man breaking into houses
Michael Williams
Domestic violence suspect now in custody after being indicted
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of supportive messages in prison
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rincon man sentenced to life in prison for murdering whistleblower in labor conspiracy

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have chosen Chicago as the site of the 2024...
‘We put up a good fight’ | Democrats spurn Atlanta for 2024 DNC in Chicago
State of Georgia flag
Seohan Auto Georgia Announces 180 New Jobs in Liberty Co.
RBC Heritage
Opening ceremonies for RBC Heritage Tuesday afternoon
St. Helena Island
Beaufort Co. Council votes to approve amendment to Cultural Protection Overlay