Beaufort Co. Council votes to approve amendment to Cultural Protection Overlay

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Council has voted to approve a change in development laws on Saint Helena.

That change affects the Cultural Protection Overlay, commonly known as the CPO, which aims to restrict development in the area to protect the Gullah Geechee people who live there.

The new amendment aims to allow some development while protecting residents from a proposed plan for a golf course and gated community being built on Pine Island, which local and state leaders agreed would create a domino effect on Saint Helena and beyond.

Community members turned out Monday night, encouraging the council to reinforce the protections of the CPO.

“I was a part of the initial planning with Mr. Joe Sherman and others, and the reason that we did that ‘cause we saw what development did to Hilton Head and we do not want that on Saint Helena Island.”

“We need to give the protection we’ve promised to give to this cultural protection overlay district.”

The new amendment changes the CPO from restricting only golf courses with nine or more holes to all golf courses and does not allow gated communities to be built on Saint Helena.

