Chatham Co. Animal Services almost at capacity, according to the director

Chatham Animal Services
Chatham Animal Services(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of us have furry friends at home that we love and take care of and Chatham County Animal Services is asking that if you have room, maybe consider taking in one more.

Dr. Jake Harper, the Director of Animal Services, says that they’re almost at capacity with the amount of dogs they’re taking in.

He says they’re not seeing as many dogs get adopted as they did at the same time last year and right now, they have 98 dogs that they’re taking care of.

Harper believes that there could be a few factors that are keeping people from adopting including money being tight in some households but says that there are ways to help, without having to adopt.

”We have volunteer programs here that people can come in and walk the dogs, help take care of them, enrich their activities. Sign up to be a foster. If you have the availability or the wherewithal to foster an animal, it’s not a permanent thing.”

Harper adds that fostering a dog is fully funded by some of the local rescues in the area, including Renegade Paw, One Love, and Coastal Pet Rescue.

If you’re thinking of adopting, Chatham County Animal Services is also hosting an Adoption Extravaganza right now that includes reduced adoption fees.

That’s runs until April 22nd.

