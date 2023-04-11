‘Everything was gone:’ Easter morning fire destroys home in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Sc. (WTOC) - Easter morning turned into a nightmare for one Port Royal woman.

She lost her home and just about everything she owns on Easter Sunday morning. It’s the home she has lived in for the majority of her life.

“I’ve been in all the churches in Beaufort County. I’ve been overseas... Berlin, Rome, France, Italy.”

Lilliemae Young Middleton has seen a thing or two in her 91 years.

Her family says she did civil rights work in the 1950′s and 60′s and even became a minister later in life.

The memories of those times, as well as the time spent with her eight children and 103 grandchildren, lining the walls of her home until her home burned down on Easter Sunday morning.

“I came in this morning, and pulled all these out. And that was it. I couldn’t get no more. Everything was gone,” said Vernal Washington, Lillimae’s son.

Just a few photos were able to be recovered from the fire - a small sample, Vernal says.

Lilliemae’s children say, there were so many pictures on the walls it used to be difficult to tell there was a wall behind all the photos.

“She had multiple pictures in the house of when we grew up, her brothers, and her sisters, and her parents, and their parents. She was crying about the pictures, more so than anything,” said Jack Washington, Lilliemae’s son.

It feels, in a way, Middleton’s family says, like losing the memories associated with the photos.

She lived in the home for 68 years, and in that time, birthed seven of her children, raised them there, watched the majority of her children serve in the military, and hosted countless community gatherings.

“The kitchen by itself has fed hundreds of people here in the community, here in our family, and the loss of this home means more than just materialistic. It’s emotional,” said Chamika McClain, Lilliemae’s granddaughter.

Middleton’s family says that she spent the majority of her life helping others, in the name of God.

They have a difficult road ahead, they say, to help her cope with losing everything.

Still- they’re keeping their faith and finding the silver lining through the ash.

“This right here will be a constant reminder that God is always in the process of restoring or saving. One of the main pictures is of my grandmother, a great picture, just surrounded by many family members. Every one of these people is family members. They’ll be grateful themselves to know that a small piece of our history was saved from the home,” said McClain.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Middleton’s family tells me they spend years trying to insure her home, but weren’t able to because of how old the home is.

She’s staying with family while they figure out their next move.

