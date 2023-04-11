Sky Cams
‘I’m excited:’ Habitat for Humanity recipient excited about new concrete home

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity are building a home using new technology.

This design combines concrete with a series of Styrofoam blocks like we all played with as kids.

The concrete mixer rolled in to Statesboro, bringing a new home, and a new kind of home, for Maria Lipsey.

“I’m excited to be the first. I’ve never really ever been the first to do something, so I’m excited,” Homeowner Maria Lipsey said.

Habitat for Humanity is teaming with folks in the concrete industry to design these types of home. It’s slowly picked up speed in the last three years. This marks the first home of this kind build by Habitat locally.

“It’s easy. It’s an easy system to pick up. It’s volunteer friendly. It’s quick so it’s more cost effective and that can get more houses built,” Kathy Jenkins, Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch Co. said.

In addition, it will be energy efficient, storm and fire resistant. Jenkins says local volunteer crews learned the system to build the Styrofoam molds and block in spaces for windows and doors. They hope to add more homes like this one in the future.

“It’ll take about three days for the concrete to harden and they can move to the next phase of construction.”

