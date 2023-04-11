Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 04-11-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear blue skies and temperatures on the brink of middle 70s this afternoon away from the beaches. High pressure is situated just to the north of us so we still do have a northeasterly fetch keeping the islands in the upper 60s and the rest of us on the cool-ish side for this time of year; average high is 77°. It’ll be a bright drive home and 66° at 7:51pm sunset.

We will still have some upper 40s to start our Wednesday along Hwy 301 and US 1, so enjoy the cooler air. Savannah 50 with low 50s for the beaches under sunny skies and highs near 78°.

Daybreak Thursday 57° with a mix of sun and clouds. Low pressure originating in the Gulf of Mexico will move into Georgia and clouds will increase early afternoon giving way to scattered showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. RBC Heritage play could be threatened for the last pairing or two. It’ll be mid afternoon before impacting Savannah area then progress into the Lowcountry. Highs about 77°. *The majority of the rainfall will occur overnight Thursday into Friday morning before moving offshore Friday evening.*

Friday Daybreak look wet with an 80% chance of showers and morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. The low pressure will be working its way up I-95 with “rounds” of rain. We should get a break from the rain mid-morning through the early afternoon, highs in the upper 70s. Then a chance of scattered rain storms that don’t look to be severe at this time.

Saturday we dry out and warm up with highs in the middle 80s and mostly sunny skies. Sunday starts mostly sunny with highs again near 85° before a cold front swings through giving us a 30% of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

MARINE: The High Surf Advisory has been canceled; Small Craft Advisory remains until sunset. Tonight E winds diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late, seas 3 to 5 ft. Wednesday...NE winds 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Thursday...E winds 10-15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, a chance of showers with a slight chance of t-strms in the afternoon. Friday...S winds 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, showers with a slight chance of t-strms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of t-strms in the afternoon.

RIP CURRENTS: Elevated northeast and east winds, plus a 3 or 4 foot swell will support at least a Moderate Risk of Rip Currents at all beaches today. Expect the same Wednesday but as always check the lifeguard stands for flag colors as conditions can change.

