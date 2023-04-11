Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia has announced they have added a new addition to the family.
They will introduce a 10-month-old English Bulldog during their pregame ceremony this Saturday.
His name is Boom!
“The new mascot will succeed Uga X, affectionately known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history,” says UGA school officials.
Welcome, Boom!— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 11, 2023
We can't wait to have you on the sidelines as Uga XI!
Join us at approximately 3:50pm this Saturday at G-Day for his collaring ceremony.
Read More:https://t.co/S0SaOurxcm pic.twitter.com/jvhVFiCzhK
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.