Savannah Philharmonic’s ‘On the Road’ series happening this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you enjoy the sounds of music, the Philharmonic may be coming to a place near you.

They are kicking of their “On the Road” Series with performances in across, Bulloch, Bryan, and Chatham counties.

With all the details is Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director, Amy Williams along with Kei Harada who is the Artistic Director.

