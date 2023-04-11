Skilled to Work: Ogeechee Technical College’s Cyber Security Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Companies large and small worry they’ll be the next victim for hackers or someone threatening them online.

A program at Ogeechee Technical College is training students to spot problems and improve cyber security.

Justin Clenny’s training his eyes to see things online the rest of us might miss. He’s studying cyber security at Ogeechee Tech.

“It’s expanding everyday, which is one of the reasons I chose my major. I want to learn every day. I don’t want a day that’s boring,” Student Justin Clenny said.

Even in school, he’s already working and helping his employers protect themselves online. He’s part of one of the fasting growing programs on campus.

“In the first year, it went from four to 30. Since then, it’s doubled and tripled. We now have as many students as we do in IT,” Instructor Terry Hand said.

Hand says cyber security jobs are no longer limited to government agencies and Fortune 500 corporations. He says local hospitals, banks, and others want people in house to watch their online gates and protect them from intruders.

“You read in the news everything about cyber security and the need for cyber security. Companies have to secure themselves against all these things - phishing attacks, ransom attacks.”

Both say the program here allows students to graduate and move directly into positions that will pay well and grow for years to come for those who are Skilled to Work.

